Chichester man John Burgess is wanted on recall to prison and Sussex Police officers are appealing to the public for help.

Burgess, 27, was serving a sentence for assault and breached the terms of his probation. He is formerly of an address in Eastergate, near Chichester, but officers believe he has links to Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.

Anyone who sees Burgess or knows his whereabouts is urged to call Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 973 of 14/06.