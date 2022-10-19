Chichester housekeeper Elaine Parker’s 12-year-old son had been on his way home from Chichester High School on Monday (October 17) at about 3.40pm when he and a few friends stopped off at Poundland, in East Street, locking their bikes to the rails outside.

When he came out, his bike was gone along with four others.

Elaine said: “I am gutted about my son’s bike. This is happening a lot at the moment.

The red Carrera bike was stolen on Monday afternoon

“I don’t know what more can be done.”

“He phoned me in floods of tears. He made his first 999 call and they responded about half an hour later.

“He is completely heartbroken and can’t believe the world he is living in. Are we not able now to get our kids nice things for fear of things being taken?

“The police have got limited resources and I think the thieves know that. They have only got to say that they have forgotten their keys and that’s why they had to cut the lock.”

Elaine’s son has been left ‘distraught’ by the theft, and his parents, though separated, split the cost of the £550 red Carrera mountain bike for his birthday earlier this year.

Since the thefts, a number of similar bikes have been appearing for sale on Facebook marketplace.

Elaine and another mother have begun their own investigations into where these bikes are coming from. The searches have so far been fruitless.

“It feels like I am having to do the work of the police.”

She added: “I am so brutally sad at how heartbroken my boy is. Are we bringing our children in a world where you take what you want because nothing will be done? I am frustrated and utterly upset.”