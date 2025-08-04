Chichester police catch shoplifter red-handed during 'high-visibility patrol'

By Henry Bryant
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:10 BST
Chichester Police continue to carry out high-visibility patrols across the West Sussex city.

On Facebook, a statement from Chichester Police read: “PC Cummings and PC Rahman have been out conducting high-visibility patrols in Chichester City Centre in support of Safer Streets Summer.

"They managed to prevent a shoplifting in action and also reported a driver for using their mobile phone whilst driving.

"Throughout the day, they engaged with members of the public, as well as businesses, making them aware of police presence in the area and providing crime prevention advice.

"You can report online, or via 101. In an emergency call 999.”

