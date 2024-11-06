Chichester: Police investigation continues after man was 'seen with machete'

Published 6th Nov 2024
An 18-year-old has been charged after a man was ‘seen with a machete’ in Chichester last week.

Police said they were called to a report of a disturbance in South Street at about 10.30pm last Thursday (October 31), where a man was seen with a machete.

Following the incident, George Lowman, 18, was arrested for possession of a weapon in a public place and affray, Sussex Police confirmed. He was charged on Monday (November 4).

A spokesperson for the police force said: “Lowman of Arundel Road, Fontwell, has been bailed with conditions until February 26, 2025 where he will stand trial, at a court to be fixed.

“An investigation into the incident continues.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Ceremony.”

