Police officers have been patrolling the city following reports of antisocial behaviour in recent weeks.

A statement from Chichester Police read: “Our team have been conducting regular patrols around Chichester city centre following reports of ASB. Patrols will continue in the area to monitor, act as a deterrent and offer reassurance. Please say hello when you see us on patrol and talk to us about your concerns.”

By definition, the Chichester District Council guidelines say that anti-social behaviour includes the following: “Dropping litter, dog fouling, neighbour noise or any behaviour which negatively affects a community’s quality of life and is deemed to be unreasonable and persistent.”

Photos have also been posted via Chichester Police’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, showing a number of officers in town.

An officer patrols East Street

They have been spotted chatting to residents, patrolling up and down the main shopping areas.

One incident of such occurred last week, which has prompted the Police to act and check over the area.

On Thursday, April 13, a man had been arrested following reports of abusive behaviour in the morning.

Officers responded at 9am and arrested a 43-year-old man from the city on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a man being abusive in East Street, Chichester, shortly after 9am on Thursday (13 April).