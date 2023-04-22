Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
1 hour ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
2 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
3 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
4 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
5 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Chichester Police patrol city following antisocial behaviour

Police officers have been patrolling the city following reports of antisocial behaviour in recent weeks.

By Henry Bryant
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:11 BST

A statement from Chichester Police read: “Our team have been conducting regular patrols around Chichester city centre following reports of ASB. Patrols will continue in the area to monitor, act as a deterrent and offer reassurance. Please say hello when you see us on patrol and talk to us about your concerns.”

By definition, the Chichester District Council guidelines say that anti-social behaviour includes the following: “Dropping litter, dog fouling, neighbour noise or any behaviour which negatively affects a community’s quality of life and is deemed to be unreasonable and persistent.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Photos have also been posted via Chichester Police’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, showing a number of officers in town.

Most Popular
An officer patrols East StreetAn officer patrols East Street
An officer patrols East Street

They have been spotted chatting to residents, patrolling up and down the main shopping areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One incident of such occurred last week, which has prompted the Police to act and check over the area.

On Thursday, April 13, a man had been arrested following reports of abusive behaviour in the morning.

Officers responded at 9am and arrested a 43-year-old man from the city on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a man being abusive in East Street, Chichester, shortly after 9am on Thursday (13 April).

“Officers attended and a 43-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.”