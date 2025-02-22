Two expensive stolen bikes have been reunited with their owners in Chichester.

Chichester Police said it follows ‘the proactive work of officers’.

"Two bikes worth in excess of a combined £5,500, have recently been reunited with their respective owners,” a social media post read.

"We would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has had a bike stolen, which has not yet been recovered, to contact us.

“Please contact us and provide the frame number of the bike, and we will be able to check this against a number of recovered bikes that we currently have in our stores at Chichester.” The police said officers ‘would love to reunite some more bikes with their owners’.

They added: “If you do not know the frame number, with a very good description, particularly if the bike has any modifications or distinctive characteristics, it may still be possible to identify if we have the bike.

“You can find more information about how to keep your bike safe on our website - https://www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/how-safe-is-your-bike/”

You can contact the police online, via www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, or by calling 101. In an emergency call 999.