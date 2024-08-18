Sussex Police is ‘looking to identify two men’ following a robbery from Mappin & Webb in East Street, Chichester on Saturday (August 17).

"Two men were reported to have stolen multiple watches worth around £120,000 from the store at around 2pm, and then fled the area on foot along St John’s Street,” a police spokesperson said.

"One is described as a white man with a skinny build, wearing a black baseball cap and sunglasses, a light-coloured beige/grey top and skinny blue jeans, with white trainers.

“The other is a white man of average build, with a black jumper, black baseball cap with a white H on the front, blue jeans and black trainers.”

Police said the suspects were ‘seen to cut across a black or blue vehicle’ at the junction of East Street and St John’s Street.

The spokesperson added: “We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of that vehicle, anyone who witnessed the incident or was driving along St John’s Street around that time.

“Anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is also asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 804 of 17/08.”