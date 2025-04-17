Chichester shoplifter given three year criminal behaviour order

Mwiya Kamutumwa,

A shoplifter from Chichester has been given a three year criminal behaviour order and banned from a number of shops in Sussex, police have said.

Mwiya Kamutumwa, known locally as Kush, stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods – including household cleaning products, trainers, an Easter egg and chocolate bars – while targeting a range of shops in Chichester city centre.

His crime spree, which lasted from 18 February and 14 April saw him target esco Express and Co-Op in South Street, TK Maxx in East Street and One Stop in St Paul’s Road.

But the businesses reported his behaviour to Sussex Police, enabling officers to build a file and present it to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kamutumwa, 24, of Schirmer Road, Chichester, was subsequently charged with six counts of theft from a shop, all of which he pleaded guilty to.

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates Court on April 15 and was sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and given a three year criminal behaviour order including a number of prohibitions.

To that end, Kamutumwa must not:

Remain on any retail premises within the county of Sussex after being asked to leave by the owner, any member of staff employed by that premises, or any security staff operating at that premises.

Enter any Sainsbury’s in Sussex.

Enter any Co-Operative store or associate company in Sussex.

Enter any shop/commercial premises from which he is banned in Sussex.

Enter any commercial/retail premises within Sussex without the means/funds to make a purchase or have proof of purchase made from any store.

Enter Portfield Retail Park in Chichester.

He has also been made subject to a drug rehabilitation programme.