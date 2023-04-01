Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
22 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
23 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
23 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Chichester stabbing: Armed police arrest man on suspicion of GBH

Armed police were called to Chichester following a stabbing last night (Friday, March 31).

By Richard Gladstone
Published 1st Apr 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 12:12 BST

Police said the incident happened in Green Lane at around 8pm.

A man was then arrested and a knife recovered from the scene, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a stabbing in Green Lane, Chichester, about 8pm on Friday, March 31.

“Officers responded to the scene and following a search of the area, a suspect was detained in The Hornet and a knife was recovered.

“The 32-year-old man, from Chichester, was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in public. He remains in police custody.

“A 28-year-old local man self-presented to hospital, where he was treated for an arm wound.

“Enquiries into this isolated incident are ongoing and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the meantime.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1264 of 31/03.”

Armed police at the scene in Chichester on March 31, 2023. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

1. Armed police at the scene in Chichester on March 31, 2023

Armed police at the scene in Chichester on March 31, 2023. Picture by Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Armed police at the scene in Chichester on March 31, 2023. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

2. Armed police at the scene in Chichester on March 31, 2023

Armed police at the scene in Chichester on March 31, 2023. Picture by Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Armed police at the scene in Chichester on March 31, 2023. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

3. Armed police at the scene in Chichester on March 31, 2023

Armed police at the scene in Chichester on March 31, 2023. Picture by Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Armed police at the scene in Chichester on March 31, 2023. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

4. Armed police at the scene in Chichester on March 31, 2023

Armed police at the scene in Chichester on March 31, 2023. Picture by Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Next Page
Page 1 of 5