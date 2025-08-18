Chichester stabbing tapes off East Street - two men hospitalised
On Sunday, August 17, there was a reported incident in the city centre of Chichester.
A statement from Sussex Police read: “Emergency services were called to Eastgate Square, Chichester, at around 4.10pm on Sunday, August 17, following reports that a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old man had been injured with a knife.
"The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-changing, injuries.
"The 52-year-old man, from Bracklesham, was also taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time.
"Further CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, and anyone with information is asked to contact police."
Police added that people can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 879 of 17/08.