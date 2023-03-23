Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester Superdrug incident: Store issues statement as teen's detainment goes viral

Superdrug has issued a statement after a video showing a teenage boy being physically detained by security staff went viral on social media.

By Joe Stack
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:44 GMT

The video shows a 15-year-old boy being held down by two civilian security staff and has been viewed more than four million times.

Read the original story here: Sussex Police issues statement after video of security staff detaining teenager in Chichester emerges on social media

Sussex Police arrested two teenagers last night, one from Worthing and one from Chichester.

A spokesperson for Superdrug said: “An incident occurred today in our Chichester store between Chichester BID rangers and a group of young males they were monitoring. Unfortunately female staff were also assaulted. This is now a police matter, and we are offering our full assistance to Sussex police.

"Our priority is always to keep our colleagues and customers safe, we have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to violence and aggression. The store remains closed due to damage caused.”

Chichester BID has been approached for comment.

More on this as we have it.