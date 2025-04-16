Chichester 'unprovoked and vicious attack' sparks police appeal

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:16 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Chichester.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Chichester.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Chichester.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Did you witness a woman being assaulted outside Room 12 (previously The Vestry) in South Street, Chichester, on Sunday, April 6?

"Between 2am and 2.30am, a woman in her early 20s reported being assaulted by another woman in an unprovoked and vicious attack.

"The victim was left with several bruises and had a large chunk of her hair pulled out.

"The suspect is described as around 5’6”, in her mid-twenties, with dark brown long straight hair. She may have been wearing a skirt and trainers.

"Officers would like witnesses or anyone with relevant footage, such as CCTV or mobile phone footage, to contact us.”

Police added that you can assist their investigation to contact them online or by calling 101 quoting reference 866 of 07/04.

