Chichester vehicle vandalism sparks police appeal
Police are looking to identify two men after multiple vehicles were vandalised in Chichester.
Sussex Police said two men entered the Kingsham Quarry compound on Saturday, July 1, at between midnight and 6am, and vandalised three trucks.
They caused damage to the windows and tyres of the vehicles, and were also seen on dashcam footage searching through the cabs, according to a spokesperson for the force.
Inspector Paul Sanzen-Baker from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Vehicle vandalism is a serious offence that will not be tolerated.
"We are eager to identify the perpetrators and urge anyone with information to come forward."
Police have asked anyone who can assist the investigation to report online or call 101, quoting reference 173 of 03/07.