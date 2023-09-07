BREAKING
Chichester vehicle vandalism sparks police appeal

Police are looking to identify two men after multiple vehicles were vandalised in Chichester.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
Sussex Police said two men entered the Kingsham Quarry compound on Saturday, July 1, at between midnight and 6am, and vandalised three trucks.

They caused damage to the windows and tyres of the vehicles, and were also seen on dashcam footage searching through the cabs, according to a spokesperson for the force.

Inspector Paul Sanzen-Baker from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Vehicle vandalism is a serious offence that will not be tolerated.

Police are looking to identify two men after multiple vehicles were vandalised in Chichester. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice are looking to identify two men after multiple vehicles were vandalised in Chichester. Photo: Sussex Police
"We are eager to identify the perpetrators and urge anyone with information to come forward."

Police have asked anyone who can assist the investigation to report online or call 101, quoting reference 173 of 03/07.