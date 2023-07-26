Sussex Chief Constable Jo Shiner has issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex on behalf of Sussex Police for ‘historical prejudice and ill-treatment’.

Her letter to the Peter Tatchell Foundation is in response to their #apologisenow campaign which seeks to draw a line under past victimisation, and to boost LGBT+ trust and confidence in the police to report hate crime, domestic abuse and sexual assault.

She said: "As Chief Constable, I believe it is crucial to address past injustices and acknowledge the harm caused to individuals and minority groups by discriminatory systems, processes and unacceptable behaviours in policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The relationship between the police and the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex has come a long way.

Sussex Chief Constable Jo Shiner has issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex on behalf of Sussex Police for ‘historical prejudice and ill-treatment’. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

"We have one of the highest proportion of LGBTQ+ officers and staff of any police force in the UK, and enjoy regular and constructive engagement with those in the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex through our network of engagement and liaison officers and through our specialist advisory group.

"I’m proud to lead an organisation where our people, and those we serve, feel respected, supported and protected, whilst accepting there is always more we can do."