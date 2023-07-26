NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

Chief Constable issues apology to LGBTQ+ community in Sussex on behalf of Sussex Police for ‘historical prejudice and ill-treatment’

Sussex Chief Constable Jo Shiner has issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex on behalf of Sussex Police for ‘historical prejudice and ill-treatment’.
By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:53 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:53 BST

Her letter to the Peter Tatchell Foundation is in response to their #apologisenow campaign which seeks to draw a line under past victimisation, and to boost LGBT+ trust and confidence in the police to report hate crime, domestic abuse and sexual assault.

She said: "As Chief Constable, I believe it is crucial to address past injustices and acknowledge the harm caused to individuals and minority groups by discriminatory systems, processes and unacceptable behaviours in policing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The relationship between the police and the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex has come a long way.

Most Popular
Sussex Chief Constable Jo Shiner has issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex on behalf of Sussex Police for ‘historical prejudice and ill-treatment’. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Chief Constable Jo Shiner has issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex on behalf of Sussex Police for ‘historical prejudice and ill-treatment’. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Chief Constable Jo Shiner has issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex on behalf of Sussex Police for ‘historical prejudice and ill-treatment’. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

"We have one of the highest proportion of LGBTQ+ officers and staff of any police force in the UK, and enjoy regular and constructive engagement with those in the LGBTQ+ community in Sussex through our network of engagement and liaison officers and through our specialist advisory group.

"I’m proud to lead an organisation where our people, and those we serve, feel respected, supported and protected, whilst accepting there is always more we can do."

You can read the full letter here.