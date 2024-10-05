Child, 6, taken to hospital after being bitten by dog in Durrington
The girl was walking with her grandmother when the incident occurred in Strand Parade, The Boulevard, between 4 to 4.30pm on Thursday, October 3.
She sustained a chest wound and was taken to hospital for treatment, Sussex Police said. The dog, identified as a Japanese Akita, was seized by police.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Its owner, a 53-year-old woman from Worthing, was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and causing injury.
"She has been released on bail until January 4, pending further enquiries.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured it on mobile, CCTV or dash cam, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 965 of 03/10.”