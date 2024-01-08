Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers were called to an incident at the Bowl park, Mayflower Way in Angmering at around 4pm on December 21.

"It was alleged a child had been bottled,” a police spokesperson said.

"A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.”

Police said the suspect was believed to be between 5ft 8in and 6ft 1in tall, of skinny build and ‘was wearing all black’.

The force is now appealing for witnesses following the assault.