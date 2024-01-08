BREAKING

Child 'bottled' during assault in West Sussex

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted in West Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 8th Jan 2024, 15:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers were called to an incident at the Bowl park, Mayflower Way in Angmering at around 4pm on December 21.

"It was alleged a child had been bottled,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.”

Most Popular
Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World
Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

Police said the suspect was believed to be between 5ft 8in and 6ft 1in tall, of skinny build and ‘was wearing all black’.

The force is now appealing for witnesses following the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online, or call 101 quoting serial 902 of 21/12.