MailOnline reported on Monday, February 12, that Whiting had been stabbed at HMP Wakefield at the weekend.

A Prison Service spokesperson told this newspaper: “A prisoner at HMP Wakefield was treated for minor injuries following an incident involving another offender. It would be inappropriate to comment further while the police investigate.”

Whiting, who is from West Sussex and is now 65, was found guilty of Sarah Payne’s abduction and murder in 2001 and is currently serving a minimum of 40 years in prison.

Sarah, who lived in Hersham, Surrey, was eight years old when she was murdered. She disappeared from a cornfield near her grandparents’ home in Kingston Gorse, near Ferring, on Saturday, July 1, 2000. Her body was found in a field near Pulborough more than two weeks later on July 17.

It was revealed that Whiting had been jailed before for four years he after kidnapped and indecently assaulted a four-year-old girl in Langley Green, Crawley, in 1995.