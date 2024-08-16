Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A child was spotted with a knife in the street in St Leonards, according to reports.

Sussex Police said it received information about the alleged incident on Monday afternoon (August 12).

Police are now appealing for information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a child with a knife in Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, at around 1pm on Monday (August 12).

“Officers attended the scene and engaged with the informant, but a suspect was not located.

“Anyone with further information is asked to report it online or via 101, quoting serial 656 of 12/08.”