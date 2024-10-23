Children arrested after schoolboys robbed in Eastbourne
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two children have been arrested after two boys were robbed on their way home from school in Eastbourne.
A boy and a girl told the two schoolboys, aged 12, to ‘hand over their bags’ on Thursday afternoon (October 17), according to Sussex Police.
Police said ‘threats were made that there was a knife’, al though no knife was seen.
The two children have now been bailed with conditions pending further enquiries, Sussex Police confirmed.
The incident happened near an alleyway in Greenway.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Anyone who witnessed the robberies or has any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting serial 1073 of 17/10.”