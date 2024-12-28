Christmas Day fires in Worthing believed to be arson, police say

By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Dec 2024, 12:39 BST
Arsonists are believed to be responsible for two fires in a block of flats on Clifton Road, Worthing, on Christmas Day, police have said.

The fires, which took place at 2.30am and 4.20am, are believed to have been started deliberately and a police investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson confirmed.

No injuries were reported during the fires themselves, but a police presence should be expected in the area while investigations continue.

"Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 84 or 134 of 25/12,” Sussex Police have said.

