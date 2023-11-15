Class A drug dealer stabbed 'vulnerable user' in Worthing
Sussex Police said 20-year-old Jordan McFarlane ‘stabbed a vulnerable drug user’ in Tennyson Road, on the evening of July 26.
"Police and paramedics responded to the scene, where the 32-year-old victim was discovered with two stab wounds,” a police spokesperson said.
"He was taken to hospital, where it was confirmed he sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.”
Police said the victim had planned to meet McFarlane ‘to buy drugs from him’ but ‘without warning’, the dealer ‘violently attacked him’.
“McFarlane, of Chadwell Heath, Barking, was arrested near his home address two days later,” the police spokesperson said.
"He was searched and found to be in possession of a knife in his waistband.
“Mobile phone examinations also revealed McFarlane had regularly been supplying Class A drugs to the victim.”
Police said McFarlane was subsequently arrested and charged with supplying crack cocaine and diamorphine, two counts of possession of a knife in public and causing grievous bodily harm.
He pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced to a total of three-and-a-half years (42 months) imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on November 6, police said.
He also received a Serious Violence Reduction Order (SVRO) following the incident. This was authorised for 24 months from the date of his release from prison, which gives police the power to search him in public to ensure he is not in possession of an offensive weapon.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Freya Hutchinson, said: “This case demonstrates that we will continue to protect those most vulnerable in our communities and take action against those who cause harm.
“The risks associated with using or possessing knives are well documented, and we hope this Serious Violence Reduction Order will help to further protect the public from dangerous offenders like McFarlane.”
Read more about knife crime and what you can do to help at https://www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/skc/stop-knife-crime/.