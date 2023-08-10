Cleaner Max Kernot has been jailed for abusing and controlling his partner, before subjecting her to a campaign of stalking after the end of their relationship, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police said Kernot, 26, of no fixed address, was in a relationship with his victim – a woman in her 20s – for just three months.

In that time he isolated her from her friends and family and took control over significant parts of her life, including sleeping with her car keys under his pillow to prevent her escaping, Sussex Police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said he also assaulted her on multiple occasions, strangling her with a seatbelt and pulling out her hair.

Cleaner Max Kernot has been jailed for abusing and controlling his partner, before subjecting her to a campaign of stalking after the end of their relationship, Sussex Police have confirmed. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

Kernot persistently harassed his victim after the end of the relationship, Sussex Police added. Police said he would turn up unannounced wherever she was, or go to her friends’ houses to try to find her.

Over a period of 35 days he phoned her 272 times from a withheld number, he also used a phone at a local shop to contact her, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said Kernot was arrested at his ex-partner’s house on March 25 after smashing every ground floor window and damaging three cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was bailed with strict conditions and arrested again on April 2 after he was seen driving past her house, Sussex Police added.

Kernot smashed all the ground floor windows of his victim's house

Police said he was remanded in custody after being charged with two counts each of assault, actual bodily harm (ABH) and intentional strangulation, and one count each of criminal damage, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, common assault and stalking.

At Lewes Crown Court on May 25, Kernot pleaded not guilty to all counts, but later admitted a number of lesser offences after further evidence was secured, Sussex Police said.

Police said he pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, ABH, intentional strangulation, criminal damage, stalking with harassment and a public order offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, July 27, Kernot was jailed for 30 months and given a seven year restraining order against his victim and members of her family, Sussex Police confirmed.

Kernot smashed his victim's car windows

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Kernot’s victim said his behaviour had caused her to lose her confidence, self-esteem and ability to trust others.

“Max has shown a pattern of repeated and persistent behaviour that has caused me a great deal of fear, alarm, and distress,” she said.

“I never envisaged that I would to need get the police involved simply because I was brave enough to leave a coercive and controlling relationship. However, I have found myself in fear, time and time again, that Max would continue to suffocate me with his behaviour and I would never be able to breathe and be myself again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I cannot ignore the devastating effect that Max’s abuse during our relationship and the aftermath of stalking has caused to my life and my family’s life. No one should have to live in fear the way that I have.”

Detective Constable James Butcher said: “No-one should feel they have to suffer in silence in an abusive or controlling relationship.

“In just three months Max Kernot weaved his way into his victim’s life, isolated her from her family and restricted her freedom. When she had the courage to end their relationship, he continued to make her life a misery.

“I would like to thank her for reporting her concerns to the police. It has allowed us to put a dangerous individual behind bars and hopefully given her the opportunity to begin rebuilding her life.

“If you are in an abusive or controlling relationship, please report it to police or a partner agency. There is discreet, confidential support available and we will do everything in our power to protect you and bring you justice.