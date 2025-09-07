Police have secured a full closure order on a property linked to ‘persistent drug use and anti-social behaviour’.

A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “Following persistent reports regarding drug use, anti-social behaviour, and environmental concerns affecting the quality of life in the area, officers from the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team have successfully secured a Closure Order for a property on Battle Road, St Leonards.

"The order, granted under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, will remain in place for three months, during which time the property will be closed to prevent further disruption.

"This decision was not made lightly.”

A Closure Order was secured for a property in Battle Road, St Leonards. Photo: Hastings Police

The force said officers worked closely with partner agencies and made repeated efforts to engage with the occupants to address the issues.

However, despite these interventions, the behaviour continued, according to Hastings Police, leaving the force ‘no option but to take formal action to safeguard the wider community’.

"We remain committed to supporting those affected,” the police spokesperson added.

"Partner agencies are actively working with individuals removed from the property to ensure they receive appropriate support and follow-up care.

"This outcome reflects our ongoing dedication to tackling issues that matter most to our communities and ensuring neighbourhoods remain safe.”