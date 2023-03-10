Edit Account-Sign Out
Closure order for Eastbourne property granted after occupants ‘put the wider community at significant risk of harm’

Following reports of crime and anti-social behaviour a closure order has been granted for a property in Eastbourne, according to officers.

By Jacob Panons
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 2:16pm

Police explained that the order, which was obtained on Wednesday, March 9, by officers from the neighbourhood policing team in partnership with Eastbourne Borough Council, is for a property in Etchingham Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Working alongside partners, residents and local communities, we have worked rigorously to secure this premises closure order which will go a long way to safeguard the residents of Langney following the actions of occupants at the address who directly put the wider community at significant risk of harm.”

Police added that officers and partners have utilised all available powers to secure this closure.

The spokesperson said: “We hope that with the court’s decision to grant this closer order that it will offer some closure and reassurance to those living in the area. We continue to thank those victims who had the courage to work with officers.”

