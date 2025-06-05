Closure order secured for flat linked to ‘anti-social behaviour, disorder and drug related incidents’, say Eastbourne Police

Eastbourne Police have announced that they have secured a closure order on an Eastbourne property.

Police said on Facebook at 3.21pm on Thursday, June 5, that the closure order was secured on a flat in Berwick Court, Bourne Street, which was ‘linked to several anti-social behaviour, disorder and drug related incidents’.

An Eastbourne Police spokesperson said: “The application for the closure was heard at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 3rd June, and was granted in full. As a result, the address was closed on the same day as the court hearing and will remain closed for three months.”

Police added that the occupant was removed from the address and left to find alternative accommodation.

Neighbourhood policing Sergeant Mattie Adam said: “Residents had been subjected to anti-social and violent incidents for several months, and we hope that the effect of the closure order can now give residents much needed respite from the impact and intrusion these incidents have had on their lives.

“Officers would like to thank residents who reported, and helped cooperate with police throughout, and our partners at Eastbourne Council for their support in this joint closure.

“We would always encourage individuals to report anti-social behaviour, reports from the local community help to build a map of crime in localised areas, which assist when handling matters such as court closure orders, as well as our day-to-day patrols.”

People with any concerns or information about anti-social behaviour, can report them to police online or call 101.