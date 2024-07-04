College offers 'thoughts and prayers' for student who died during visit to Sussex beach
Those were the words of an Uxbridge College spokesperson following the tragic death of a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday (July 02).
The boy, an Uxbridge College student, had been part of a school trip to West Wittering beach to celebrate the end of the school term.
He experienced difficulty in the water and, despite the best efforts of paramedics and other emergency forces, it was not possible to save him.
“Our priority now is to look after all those affected. We have enlisted the help of qualified counsellors and will make sure that over the next days and weeks we have staff and professional support available to our community,” the college spokesperson added.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they grieve the loss of a much-loved child.”
Sussex Police officers are now investigating the circumstances of the incident, having been called to the scene at approximately 1pm. Responding to a request for comment on the day, a spokesperson said the teenager was airlifted to hospital, where he was sadly confirmed dead.
Detective Inspector Darren Taylor added: “This was an absolutely tragic incident and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the boy’s loved ones at this heartbreaking time.
“A police investigation, supported by the Health and Safety Executive, is underway to establish the full facts.
“We are asking anyone who has any information that could help to contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Redhill.”