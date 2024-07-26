Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man was injured during a collision in Bexhill.

Police said officers were called to the incident, which involved a car and a pedestrian.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "The pedestrian, a 86-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital at this time. It took place on Western Road at around 4pm on Wednesday (24 July).

