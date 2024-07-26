Collision in Bexhill: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after 86-year-old taken to hospital with serious injuries
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man was injured during a collision in Bexhill.
Police said officers were called to the incident, which involved a car and a pedestrian.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "The pedestrian, a 86-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital at this time. It took place on Western Road at around 4pm on Wednesday (24 July).
"Witnesses or anyone with any dashcam footage or information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 939 of 24/07.