Collision in Bucks Green: Man taken to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries'
Police said officers were called to the incident involving two vehicles and two pedestrians on the junction of Lynwick Street and Guildford Road shortly after 8.30am this morning (May 29).
It is reported a van collided with two men and another vehicle.
A 57-year-old man, one of the pedestrians, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Sussex Police added.
Police said another pedestrian suffered minor injuries, but no other injuries were reported.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
This includes anyone with CCTV in the area, and anyone with dashcam footage from vehicles in the area at the time.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or emailed to [email protected] quoting Operation Aero.