Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been hospitalised with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following a serious collision in Bucks Green, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said officers were called to the incident involving two vehicles and two pedestrians on the junction of Lynwick Street and Guildford Road shortly after 8.30am this morning (May 29).

It is reported a van collided with two men and another vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 57-year-old man, one of the pedestrians, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Sussex Police added.

A man has been hospitalised with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following a serious collision in Bucks Green, Sussex Police have reported. Picture contributed

Police said another pedestrian suffered minor injuries, but no other injuries were reported.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

This includes anyone with CCTV in the area, and anyone with dashcam footage from vehicles in the area at the time.