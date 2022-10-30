Collision in Chichester: Sussex Police appealing for witnesses after woman suffers multiple ‘serious injuries’

Police said officers responded to the collision involving a red BMW and a 22-year-old woman on the driveway at a house in Church Road, between 1am and 1.15am on Monday, October 24.

Sussex Police said the woman suffered multiple injuries, which were initially considered life threatening. She is now in a stable condition in hospital, police added.

A 24-year-old man from Chichester has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by careless driving, Sussex Police said. He has since been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue, police added.

A woman has suffered multiple ‘serious injuries’ following a collision in Chichester, Sussex Police has reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

Any relevant information or footage can be reported to Sussex Police by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting serial 79 of 25/10.