Collision in Chichester: Sussex Police appealing for witnesses after woman suffers multiple ‘serious injuries’
A woman has suffered multiple ‘serious injuries’ following a collision in Chichester, Sussex Police has reported.
Police said officers responded to the collision involving a red BMW and a 22-year-old woman on the driveway at a house in Church Road, between 1am and 1.15am on Monday, October 24.
Sussex Police said the woman suffered multiple injuries, which were initially considered life threatening. She is now in a stable condition in hospital, police added.
A 24-year-old man from Chichester has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by careless driving, Sussex Police said. He has since been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue, police added.
Any relevant information or footage can be reported to Sussex Police by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting serial 79 of 25/10.
Specifically, officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of a red BMW in the area prior to the collision.