A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital for medical treatment following a serious collision in Cranleigh, Surrey Police have reported.

Officers were called to Horsham Lane shortly before 7.30pm yesterday evening (May 30) following a report of a single vehicle collision near the junction of Somersbury Lane.

Surrey Police said the driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where she remains in a serious condition.

Were you in the area around Horsham Lane on May 30 between around 7.15pm and 7.35pm? Did you witness this collision, or do you have any CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident?

If you have any information that might assist they investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45240061087 via:

Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

Surrey Police’s online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Calling Surrey Police on 101