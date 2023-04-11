Collision in Crawley: Driver of orange vehicle leaves scene of incident after colliding with pram

Police said the collision involving a car and a pram occurred at about 6:45pm on Tuesday, April 4, at the junction of Horsham Road and Springfield Road, adjacent to the level-crossing and Goffs Park.
Fortunately the baby in the pram was unharmed, but the driver of an orange vehicle did not remain at the scene, Sussex Police added.
Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage of vehicles in the area at the time is asked to come forward and report it to us. This might include dashcam, doorbell or other CCTV footage.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, via 101, or by email to [email protected], quoting serial 1277 of 04/04/2023.