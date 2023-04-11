Edit Account-Sign Out
Collision in Crawley: Driver of orange vehicle leaves scene of incident after colliding with pram

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses, information and video footage after the driver of a vehicle left the scene of a collision in Crawley.

By Matt Pole
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST

Police said the collision involving a car and a pram occurred at about 6:45pm on Tuesday, April 4, at the junction of Horsham Road and Springfield Road, adjacent to the level-crossing and Goffs Park.

Fortunately the baby in the pram was unharmed, but the driver of an orange vehicle did not remain at the scene, Sussex Police added.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage of vehicles in the area at the time is asked to come forward and report it to us. This might include dashcam, doorbell or other CCTV footage.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, via 101, or by email to [email protected], quoting serial 1277 of 04/04/2023.