Collision in Easebourne: Motorcycle rider from Crawley taken to hospital with 'serious injuries'

Police said the incident, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened at the Cowdray Park Golf Club junction at around 6.55pm on Tuesday, June 6.
Sussex Police said emergency services attended and a road closure was in place until about 11pm.
The motorcycle rider – a man in their 30s from Crawley – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police confirmed.
Officers are particularly looking to identify a white car that may have been behind the car involved in the collision.
Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to report to police online or via 101 quoting 1409 of 06/06.