NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Collision in Easebourne: Motorcycle rider from Crawley taken to hospital with 'serious injuries'

A motorcycle rider from Crawley has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a road traffic collision in Easebourne, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 18:49 BST

Police said the incident, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened at the Cowdray Park Golf Club junction at around 6.55pm on Tuesday, June 6.

Sussex Police said emergency services attended and a road closure was in place until about 11pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motorcycle rider – a man in their 30s from Crawley – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police confirmed.

Most Popular
A motorcycle rider from Crawley has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a road traffic collision in Easebourne, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon RigbyA motorcycle rider from Crawley has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a road traffic collision in Easebourne, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby
A motorcycle rider from Crawley has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a road traffic collision in Easebourne, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

Officers are particularly looking to identify a white car that may have been behind the car involved in the collision.

Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to report to police online or via 101 quoting 1409 of 06/06.

Related topics:Sussex PolicePolice