Collision in Easebourne: Motorcycle rider from Crawley taken to hospital with 'serious injuries'

A motorcycle rider from Crawley has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a road traffic collision in Easebourne, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said the incident, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened at the Cowdray Park Golf Club junction at around 6.55pm on Tuesday, June 6.

Sussex Police said emergency services attended and a road closure was in place until about 11pm.

The motorcycle rider – a man in their 30s from Crawley – was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police confirmed.

A motorcycle rider from Crawley has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following a road traffic collision in Easebourne, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

Officers are particularly looking to identify a white car that may have been behind the car involved in the collision.