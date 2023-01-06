Collision in Felbridge: Surrey Police appeal for witnesses after car collides with tree

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses after a car collided with a tree in Felbridge.

Police said the single-vehicle collision, involving a red Subaru Forester colliding with a tree, took place at around 9:35pm on the A22 between the junction with Copthorne Lane and Newchapel Road on Christmas Eve.

Sergeant Dan Ayrton said: “We would like to speak to the drivers of any cars that were in the area at the time, and may have witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it. We believe the drivers of a Volvo, Porsche Taycan, and Peugeot, seen in the area at the time, may be able to help with our enquiries.”

Surrey Police said the matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as the car involved previously came to the notice of the police prior to the collision. This has since been referred back to Surrey Police for local investigation, police added.

If you have any information, including any dashcam footage, which could help, please contact Surrey Police quoting incident number PR/P23000826 via:

– Webchat on surrey.police.uk

– Online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

– Calling Surrey Police on 101

