Collision in Hooe: 11-year-old boy dies after crash involving car and flatbed van

Police said officers were called to the B2095 at about 3.05pm on Thursday, December 15 following a collision between a car and a flatbed van.
Colleagues from the ambulance service attended and the young boy was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Sussex Police added.
Sadly, he died as a result of his injuries on Saturday 17 December, police added. Sussex Police said his next-of-kin are being supported by specialist officers at this time.
Police said a 33-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested at the time of the incident, prior to the young boy’s death, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains under investigation for offences, police added.
In the meantime, police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.
Anyone who saw what happened or who has any dash cam footage is urged to email [email protected], quoting Operation Seville.