Collision in Horsham: Four sustain ‘minor injuries’ after fallen tree hits bus and van

Four people have sustained ‘minor injuries’ after a fallen tree hit a bus and van in Horsham, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 26th Feb 2024, 16:08 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 16:20 GMT

Police said emergency services were called this afternoon [February 26] to reports of an incident in Guildford Road.

The road was temporarily closed while both vehicles were recovered and the tree was removed, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called at around 12.45pm on Monday, 26 February to reports of a tree having fallen and hit a bus and a van in Guildford Road, Horsham.

“The road was temporarily closed while both vehicles were recovered, and the tree was removed.

“Four people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.”

