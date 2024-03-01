Collision in Lewes: Ringmer woman arrested on suspicion of driving over legal alcohol limit released under investigation
Officers were called to King Henrys Road at 10.30pm on December 9 following a collision involving a black Ford Fiesta, a black Fiat, and a black Mercedes.
Police said the driver of the Fiesta, a 24-year-old woman from Ringmer was arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal alcohol limit, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. She was later discharged and released under investigation, police added.
As part of the investigation, officers have pursued lines of enquiry, and are now renewing the appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
It is believed that there were further witnesses to the collision who have not yet come forward.
Witnesses or anyone with relevant information, such as CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting CAD 1227 of 09/12/2023.