Officers were called to King Henrys Road at 10.30pm on December 9 following a collision involving a black Ford Fiesta, a black Fiat, and a black Mercedes.

Police said the driver of the Fiesta, a 24-year-old woman from Ringmer was arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal alcohol limit, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. She was later discharged and released under investigation, police added.

As part of the investigation, officers have pursued lines of enquiry, and are now renewing the appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

A 24-year-old woman from Ringmer was arrested on suspicion of driving over the legal alcohol limit, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, following a collision in Lewes. Picture by Jon Rigby

It is believed that there were further witnesses to the collision who have not yet come forward.