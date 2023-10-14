A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “The collision, involving the male pedestrian and the driver of a Nissan Qashqai, took place in Dovers Green Road by the Hartswood Sports Ground around 1.35am. The man remains in hospital in a serious condition. The driver was uninjured. The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident. If you witnessed the collision, or you have any information, including any dashcam footage, which could help, please contact us quoting ref PR/0060 of today’s date.”