Concerns have been raised by residents over excess speeding on a street in Eastbourne.

According to Eastbourne Police, there’s been community concerns over speeding in Maywood Avenue. As a result, officers have been conducting road safety checks and speaking to drivers and residents. These checks will continue, a police statement said.

The concerns have caused the police to remind people that speeding is one of the five fatal reasons that people are more likely to be killed or seriously injured (KSI) in road traffic accidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are five principal causes of KSIs known as the fatal five:

Community concerns over speeding on Eastbourne street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inappropriate speed: This isn’t just about speeding, it’s all about driving to suit the conditions such as fog or heavy rain

Drink and/or drug driving: When driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs it takes longer for the brain to receive messages from the eyes and processing information becomes more difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not wearing a seatbelt: A person is twice as likely to die in a collision if they are not wearing a seatbelt.

Distraction (including mobile phones): Being distracted when driving is a significant risk and without proper attention to the road it is easy to make mistakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Careless and/or inconsiderate driving or riding: It is important to consider all other road users and to share the road with all forms of transport.

You can report excess speed and anti-social driving to the police online or call 101 (call 999 in an emergency).