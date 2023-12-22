After nearly three months, two new schemes in Crawley have seen a total of 29 arrests in and around the town centre.

Officers have seen a large return following the launch of a new community engagement pod and organised crime initiative Stronger, Safer Crawley.

The pod, which is staffed by officers, PCSOs, and partners from the council and Business Crime Reduction Partnership, provides engagement, support and reassurance to the community. It is a focal point for people in need of help in the High Street and the surrounding area.

The pod offers extra visibility to prevent crime, and teamed with ‘Stronger, Safer Crawley’, it has led to officers being deployed to crackdown on serious and organised crime in the town centre.

Since the launches in in October there have been 29 arrests, 17 stop searches, and nearly 700 people have engaged with officers and staff. This has allowed the community to have any questions answered.

A large amount of the arrests from Stronger, Safer Crawley were part of a two-week county line crackdown between November 27 and December 8.

A total of 18 County Lines were disrupted, 19 arrests were made and 14 suspects were charged.

Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection at Crawley Borough Council, said: “I’m pleased to see the positive impact that the community engagement pod is having on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

“The results in just two months of the pod’s operation are very encouraging and it’s helping to make the area safe for all.”

Superintendent Nick Dias said: “Overall, our aim is to reduce crime and increase safety.

“We feel that in just three months we are already seeing a difference not only to crackdown on serious and organised crime but engaging with the heart of our community.

“Sussex Police are delighted to be working with partners to ensure everyone feels safer in Crawley."

Not only does Stronger, Safer, Crawley crackdown on organised crime, but it also allows Sussex Police and partners to work with community groups such as Audio Active.

AudioActive are dedicated to empowering young people and artists and have worked closely with the force’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) over the last year.

This partnership has provided a platform for young artists to showcase their talents in a secure environment.

A band stand performance with young residents took place in Memorial Gardens on Monday, December 18.

Michelle Hunter, director of programming and operations at AudioActive, said: "We are thrilled with the positive outcomes of our collaboration with VRU.

"Creating opportunities for young artists to perform in a heritage location, especially during the festive season, adds a layer of joy to our delivery.

“This is just the beginning, and we encourage everyone to watch this space for future opportunities and collaborations.”