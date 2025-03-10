Company director prosecuted after fire at West Sussex restaurant

A company director has been prosecuted after pleading guilty to significantly breaching the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order (2005) during a sentencing at Crawley Magistrates Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (March 6), Ms Yuting Zhuo, 50, was successfully prosecuted by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service for breaching six charges brought to the courtroom under the Fire Safety Order.

Zhuo was company director of the Dragon & Peacock Chinese takeaway restaurant in Burgess Hill at the time the premises experienced a fire, caused by a faulty electrical supply, in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four people were led to safety by firefighters after a member of the public made the 999 call, and the rear of the building was significantly damaged.

A company director has been prosecuted after pleading guilty to significantly breaching the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order (2005) during a sentencing at Crawley Magistrates Court. Picture contributed

At the hearing, the court heard that Zhuo’s failings had led to an increased risk of death and serious injury to those residing at the premises.

It was also unanimously agreed that those inside the building were lucky a member of the public notified West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service of the incident, and very lucky that the service acted so swiftly.

Zhuo was ordered to pay a total of £9157.37, including prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Area Manager Dave Bray, Head of Fire Safety for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this case and believe it serves as a strong reminder to business owners – particularly where sleeping accommodation is provided above the commercial premises - that they must ensure those people are able to be alerted to the presence of fire, and have suitable escape routes to safely and quickly evacuate the building.

Ms Yuting Zhuo, 50, was company director of the Dragon & Peacock Chinese takeaway restaurant in Burgess Hill at the time the premises experienced a fire, caused by a faulty electrical supply, in September 2023. Picture courtesy of Google

“It is only through luck that this fire did not consequences far more sinister.

“Duty holders are reminded that the Fire Safety Order is in place to protect life in the event of a fire.

“As such, the highest sanctions possible will be sought where these failings endanger the lives of residents and visitors to West Sussex.”

Advice and guidance for duty holders can be found here - https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/fire-safety-advice-for-businesses/.