Company director prosecuted after fire at West Sussex restaurant
On Thursday (March 6), Ms Yuting Zhuo, 50, was successfully prosecuted by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service for breaching six charges brought to the courtroom under the Fire Safety Order.
Zhuo was company director of the Dragon & Peacock Chinese takeaway restaurant in Burgess Hill at the time the premises experienced a fire, caused by a faulty electrical supply, in September 2023.
Four people were led to safety by firefighters after a member of the public made the 999 call, and the rear of the building was significantly damaged.
At the hearing, the court heard that Zhuo’s failings had led to an increased risk of death and serious injury to those residing at the premises.
It was also unanimously agreed that those inside the building were lucky a member of the public notified West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service of the incident, and very lucky that the service acted so swiftly.
Zhuo was ordered to pay a total of £9157.37, including prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.
Area Manager Dave Bray, Head of Fire Safety for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this case and believe it serves as a strong reminder to business owners – particularly where sleeping accommodation is provided above the commercial premises - that they must ensure those people are able to be alerted to the presence of fire, and have suitable escape routes to safely and quickly evacuate the building.
“It is only through luck that this fire did not consequences far more sinister.
“Duty holders are reminded that the Fire Safety Order is in place to protect life in the event of a fire.
“As such, the highest sanctions possible will be sought where these failings endanger the lives of residents and visitors to West Sussex.”
Advice and guidance for duty holders can be found here - https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/fire-safety-advice-for-businesses/.