Concern for missing Saltdean woman with dementia

Police are searching for Joyce Hamill, who is missing from her home in Saltdean.

A police spokesman said the 68-year-old was last seen in the area about 10am on Friday (January 4), and officers and her family are concerned as she suffers with dementia.

Joyce is described as white, about 5ft 2in, with short dark brown hair, and was last seen wearing a navy fleece-lined jacket, blue jeans and grey trainers.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked to report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 624 of 04/01.