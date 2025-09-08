Concern growing for missing Hassocks woman with links to Burgess Hill, Horsham and Worthing

By Matt Pole
Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:17 BST
‘Concern is growing’ for a missing Hassocks woman who has links to Burgess Hill, Horsham and Worthing, police have said.

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 38-year-old Rebecca, who was last seen in Hassocks at around 10am on Sunday (September 7).

Most Popular

Rebecca also has links to Devon and Dorset, the force added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police have asked the general public to call 999 if they see Rebecca or know her whereabouts.

Police are searching for Rebecca, 38, who is missing from Hassocks. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police are searching for Rebecca, 38, who is missing from Hassocks. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Rebecca, 38, who is missing from Hassocks.

“Rebecca was last seen in Hassocks around 10am on Sunday 7 September and concern is growing for her welfare.

“She is described as 5’4” and of slim build with shoulder length brown hair.

“She has a tattoo on her ankle.

“Rebecca also has links to Burgess Hill, Horsham, Worthing, Devon and Dorset.

“If you see Rebecca or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 1359 of 07/09.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice