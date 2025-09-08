Concern growing for missing Hassocks woman with links to Burgess Hill, Horsham and Worthing
Sussex Police are seeking to locate 38-year-old Rebecca, who was last seen in Hassocks at around 10am on Sunday (September 7).
Rebecca also has links to Devon and Dorset, the force added.
The police have asked the general public to call 999 if they see Rebecca or know her whereabouts.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Rebecca, 38, who is missing from Hassocks.
“Rebecca was last seen in Hassocks around 10am on Sunday 7 September and concern is growing for her welfare.
“She is described as 5’4” and of slim build with shoulder length brown hair.
“She has a tattoo on her ankle.
“Rebecca also has links to Burgess Hill, Horsham, Worthing, Devon and Dorset.
“If you see Rebecca or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 1359 of 07/09.”