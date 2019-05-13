Concern over missing nine-year-old boy from North Chailey

Police are appealing for information about a missing nine-year-old boy from North Chailey.

Korben Johnson was found missing from his home at 6.40am today (Monday, May 13) and is believed to have left very early in the morning.

Korben Johnson. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190513-084028001

Police said he has taken his bike and is believed to be cycling towards East Grinstead.

He was seen around 6.10am near Scaynes Hill and Burgess Hill around 7.10am.

Police said he will probably be wearing his pajamas and bright blue Wellington boots.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 999 or report online any sighting quoting serial 148 of 13/0