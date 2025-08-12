'Concerned for her welfare' - Missing St Leonards teen with links to Hastings and Uckfield believed to be in Eastbourne

Sussex Police are ‘concerned’ for a missing St Leonards teen with links to Hastings and Uckfield, who they believe is in Eastbourne.

The force are ‘urgently seeking’ 17-year-old Kaycey, who was last seen in Lottbridge Drive, Eastbourne at around 8.30pm on Monday (August 11).

Officers are concerned for Kaycey’s welfare, and have asked the public to dial 999 immediately if they see her or know her whereabouts.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently seeking to find Kaycey who is missing from St Leonards.

“She is 5’4” with dyed blonde hair.

“It is believed she may have been wearing a grey work uniform and glasses.

“Kaycey also has links to Hasting and Uckfield but officers believe she is in Eastbourne.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should call 999 immediately and quote serial 1535 of 11/08.”