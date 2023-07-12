The Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner has denied that the county’s CCTV could be switched off from April.

Katy Bourne was questioned by Labour councillor Michael Jones during a meeting of the Police & Crime Panel about problems with the renewal of a contract with service provider BT.

According to a police spokesman, BT has only offered a one-year fixed price contract rather than the three-year contract which had been expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of that, ‘a significant price increase’ was forecast on the £250,000 per year already being paid, due to upgrades being made to the circuit technology.

CCTV camera (Credit: Sussex World)

Mr Jones said he had heard the new cost would be eight times higher and shared his concerns about what would happen if a contract with either BT or another provider could not be agreed.

He said: “My deep concern is that, if nothing is done, there’s a risk that CCTV is going to be switched off right across Sussex from April 2024 with no say from councillors.”

The Force manages contracts, procurement and governance of CCTV provision for a partnership made up of more than 20 organisations, such as district and borough councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The individual organisations are responsible for the maintenance and replacement costs of the camera equipment in their area, as well as circuit transmission charges based on the number of cameras connected to the scheme.

Accusing BT of ‘prevarication’ during renegotiation attempts, Mrs Bourne said: “The contract is BT’s. If they decide they don’t want to renew, they don’t have to renew – we can’t force them.

“They’ve agreed a price. It’s their price and we can’t afford it effectively.

“My understanding, having spoken with the team in Sussex Police that are looking at this on behalf of the partnership, is that nobody’s going to get switched off – so let’s just allay that concern.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While acknowledging that the price being offered for a new contract was ‘significantly more than the partnership is currently paying’, Mrs Bourne said she was not sure if it was eight times higher.

She told the meeting that an inspector had been assigned full-time to sort out the issue on behalf of the partnership, with ‘extensive briefings’ being held across both East and West Sussex, including Brighton & Hove, to keep partners full informed about the options.

A police spokesman added: “The future operating model for the area of business is currently under discussion and Sussex Police is working to support partners by exploring new ways to deliver this service.”

But not every member of the partnership may be able to afford a new option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting was told that two partners, Crawley Borough Council and Worthing Borough Council, would have ‘difficulties’.

Mrs Bourne said the force was working closely with the local authorities ‘to see how they can resolve this’.

When asked by Labour councillor Rosey Whorlow if there was a plan B to help partners ‘who are really going to struggle to be able to meet the new costs’, she said: “That’s probably the decision of the partnership.