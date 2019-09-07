Concerns for missing Eastbourne girl, 12

Police have expressed concern for the welfare of a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Croleigh Palmer has not been seen since 5pm on Friday (September 6).

She left her home close to the town centre and it was thought that she may have been travelling to an address in Hailsham. However, she did not arrive there and was reported missing when she hadn't returned home at 11pm.

She is Asian, 5' 6", of average build, with long dark brown hair. She is thought to be wearing a black skirt, pink blouse, yellow shoes and a black puffa jacket with pink and grey hoops as in the photo.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Her disappearance is very out of character and given her age, there are concerns for her safety and welfare.

"If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1605 of 06/09."