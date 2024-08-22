Concerns for Rhys, 28, who is missing from Bognor Regis
Sussex Police officers are on the lookout for Rhys, 28, who has been declared missing from Bognor Regis.
Last seen at around 4.30pm yesterday (21 August) at his home address, Rhys is believed to be wearing a red sweatshirt, a black puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and a khaki backpack, police say.
He is 6 foot tall, with dark brown hair, a pointy goatee, with tattoos on his neck, calf arms and legs.
If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 1151 of 21/08.