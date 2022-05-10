Concerns for woman’s welfare following Robertsbridge assault

Officers said they are concerned for her welfare after the incident happened around 10.30am on Saturday (May 7) in St John’s Road.

Police said a distressed woman was seen running in the middle of the road towards the recycling centre from the direction of a black four-by-four parked on Ibstock Road.

She was wearing a white top with denim shorts and was running barefoot.

Police

Police said a man exited the vehicle and pulled the woman back to the car by her hair and punched her several times before making off towards the A2100.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information of dashcam footage of the assault which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online of call 101 quoting serial number 476 of 07/05.

