Concerns over 'heavy objects' being hurled at cars near Horsham
There are reports of a number of incidents taking place last weekend in Cripplegate Lane, Southwater. Some residents report seeing people dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.
Sussex Police say they have received a report of criminal damage to a car in the area shortly before midday on January 12.
A spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 698 of 12/01.”
The incidents follow reports of residents having their car tyres slashed. A total of 16 vehicles were damaged in a number of streets in Southwater back in October.
Cars were targeted in York Close, Windsor Close, Corfe Close, Blakes Farm Road, Little Bridges Close, Castlewood Road, Easteds Lane, Winnet Way and Crockhurst – prompting calls for firmer police action.