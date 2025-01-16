Concerns over 'heavy objects' being hurled at cars near Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns are being raised about ‘heavy objects’ being thrown at vehicles near Horsham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are reports of a number of incidents taking place last weekend in Cripplegate Lane, Southwater. Some residents report seeing people dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.

Sussex Police say they have received a report of criminal damage to a car in the area shortly before midday on January 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 698 of 12/01.”

Concerns are being raised over 'heavy objects' being hurled at cars in Cripplegate Lane, Southwater

The incidents follow reports of residents having their car tyres slashed. A total of 16 vehicles were damaged in a number of streets in Southwater back in October.

Cars were targeted in York Close, Windsor Close, Corfe Close, Blakes Farm Road, Little Bridges Close, Castlewood Road, Easteds Lane, Winnet Way and Crockhurst – prompting calls for firmer police action.