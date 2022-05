The teen was last seen in the town at 5.30pm on Wednesday (May 11).

Police say he is white, 5’8” of average build and was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit. He has black hair, which he often wears in a small pony tail.

Anyone who sees Jack has been asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101. In both instances, you should quote serial 724 of 10/05.

Jack, 13, from Bognor Regis